Earthquake strikes central Greece, no damage or injuries

ATHENS (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck central Greece on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 11:24 local time (0924 GMT) around 240 kilometers (150 miles) northwest of the capital, Athens, and nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the western town of Arta.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 5.2 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. It is common for different seismological centers to have varying magnitudes for earthquakes, particularly in the early hours and days after they strike.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.