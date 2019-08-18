British journalist says he was victim of planned assault

LONDON (AP) — A well-known left-wing British journalist says he was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head in what he described as a “blatant premeditated assault.”

Guardian columnist Owen Jones said in a series of tweets that he was out celebrating his birthday late Saturday night with friends when he was assaulted by three or four men. Jones said the attackers dispersed and that he was fine “other than a big bump on my head and a cut back.” He said he suspected a far-right attack.

Jones is a high-profile supporter of Britain’s opposition Labour Party and often appears on television.

Far-right violence has commanded increasing attention in Britain and the United States. In 2016, a white supremacist killed British Labour parliamentarian Jo Cox.