KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing of a government official and one that comes just days after an assassination attempt on the acting defense minister.

The assassination comes as Taliban wage fierce battles across the country laying siege to provincial capitals in the south and west of the country. In southwestern Nimroz , the capital Zaranj was on the precipice of collapse with fierce fighting inside the city around key infrastructure, said provincial council chief Baz Mohammad Nasir.