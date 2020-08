SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Well, if you didn’t know, Saturday was International Cat Day and in celebration of Meow-Vellous day, the Southeast Kansas Humane Society is doing something special.

All cat adoption fees will be reduced to just $25 this weekend and they even have some cats that have been sponsored meaning they have no adoption fees!

Adoptions are by appointment only and will only be one hour sessions due to covid-19 restrictions.

