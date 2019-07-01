Integris Miami Hospital hits major milestone

MIAMI, Okla. – A historic milestone is celebrated as Integris Miami Hospital holds it’s centennial celebration.

The day recognized the Impact Integris Miami has contributed in northeast Oklahoma.

The hospital originated thanks to large donations from James Fountain Robinson of First National Bank and George Coleman back in 1918.

Integris Miami is recognized as the premier hospital in the state, serving as a not-for-profit health system.

Sunday, officials thanked the community for supporting them during the past century.

There were games, food, music, and much more.

Jonas Rabel, Integris Miami President, says, “I mean, 100 years for any hospital is a milestone. But especially in this day and age a rural hospital making it a 100 years is very significant. This hospital was founded by the community, so what better way to honor the community than having this type of an event.”

Rabel adds their economic impact is huge in the community, with more than $30 million in salaries and benefits going to locals this past year..

About 1000 people came out to support Integris Miami Hospital during the celebration.