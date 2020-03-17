INTEGRIS Medical Director of Infection Prevention makes public plea

OKLAHOMA — The Medical Director of Infection Prevention at INTEGRIS Health, David Chansolme, M.D., is making a plea to the public to take the spread of COVID-19 seriously.

The plea comes just after the Trump administration asked the nation on Monday to avoid gatherings with more than 10 people and to cancel discretionary travel. The Oklahoma State Board of Education also authorized districts across the state to close public schools to help stop the spread.

Dr. Chansolme is now encouraging Oklahomans to exercise caution and common sense by following these steps:

Stay at Home

Practice Social Distancing

Wash Your Hands

Do NOT go to the ER for Testing (unless you are experiencing severe symptoms)

Dr. Chansolme says we have a real opportunity to change the course of this disease.