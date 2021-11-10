INTEGRIS Health in Grove holds annual Turkey Toss, giving turkeys to every healthcare team member

GROVE, Okla. — When you think of Thanksgiving, one of if not the first thing to come to mind is the food. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, and especially the turkey, which was the basis of one healthcare facility showing thanks this year.

Wednesday in Grove — “INTEGRIS” held it’s annual “Turkey Toss,” handing out turkeys to every single member of the health care team. In the past this included employees, volunteers, board members and even members of the Stanley Hupfeld Academy at Western Village and patients at the INTEGRIS Health Free Clinic.”

In the spirit of giving, it’s become a tradition for some care givers to give away their turkeys to those in need.

“Especially after these last few years with COVID, it’s amazing how great our caregivers are, and this is just a way for INTEGRIS to give back to them,” said Elsie Grover, INTEGRIS Admin Project Manager

Many employees usually donate their turkeys to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma which will be used to provide holiday meals.