Integris Health in Grove and Miami earn national recognition

MIAMI, Ok. — Integris Grove and Miami earn a national recognition for providing safe health care.

The 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade awarded both hospitals a safety grade of an A.

The Leapfrog organization makes sure hospitals use good health care practices.

All hospitals in the nation are evaluated and graded through an A-F scale.

This all in hopes to make sure patients are not subject to injuries, accidents, and infections.

Kyle Schauf, Chief Medical Officer, said, “It’s nice to get a nice grade once but just like when you are going through school you want to see that grade continue to be an A as you move forward. So it’s reinforcing those habits and safety and quality standards that lead to excellent patient care.”

Schauf adds he hopes this reassures to patients they are getting care at a facility that is meeting objective standards.

He hopes it continues to motivate staff as well.