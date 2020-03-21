Integris Health announces changes amid covid-19

OKLAHOMA — Integris Health announces changes it’s making to help protect its patients and employees well-being in response to covid-19.

The hospital announces it will stop performing all non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

Employees will begin screening everyone who enters the building for temperature and symptom checks as a precautionary measure.

If you do have a fever you will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Caregivers are also able to use emergency back up child care services during this time as well.

Integris Health leaders say right now they are working to secure more staff and supplies.

For now they are encouraging people to perform Integris Virtual Visits if at all possible.