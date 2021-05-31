Integris Cancer institute in Oklahoma is celebrating with cancer survivors

OKLAHOMA – An Oklahoma hospital is honoring cancer survivors.

Starting today, the “Integris Cancer Institute” is celebrating with survivors around the world virtually.

Leading up to National Cancer Survivors Day, which is Sunday, they will be posting inspirational videos on their Facebook page.

Integris says there are nearly 17,000,000 cancer survivors living in the United States.

the hospital canceled its in-person celebrations because of the pandemic, but plan on holing an event in 2022.

To follow their celebration click here.