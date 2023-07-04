GROVE, Okla. – INTEGRIS Health Medical Group announced the addition of Haley Wigelsworth, APRN, to the hospital.

“Haley has spent the past seven years as a nurse at INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital, so we have seen firsthand her commitment to quality patient care,” said Jonas Rabel, chief hospital executive of INTEGRIS Health Grove and Miami hospitals. “We are thrilled that she chose to further her education and will continue caring for patients in our community.”

“I believe that communication plays a vital role in the patient-provider relationship, so allowing time for patients to express their needs and concerns is a high priority,” Wigelsworth said. “I am passionate about helping improve the health of my patients, their families and my community.”

Wigelsworth received her nursing degree from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She obtained her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner degree from United States University in San Diego, California.

Wigelsworth is now accepting new patients and has immediate openings. To schedule an appointment, please call (918) 786-9900.