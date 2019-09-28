Insurance companies sponsor new farm equipment to promote grain bin safety

This week is Grain Bin Safety Week, so first responders and farmers are coming together for safety training.

The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety teamed up with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Specialty Risk Insurance for the event.

Farmers and first responders learned about monitoring air quality in a confined space, identifying hazards in confined spaces, and appropriate harnesses that need to be worn.

The two insurance agencies sponsored two grain bin safety rescue tubes and two augers to the Liberal, Missouri, and Uniontown, Kansas, Fire Departments.

“The regular pop crates, the blue pop Pepsie crates–if you turn them upside down and stand on them, it relieves some of the pressure of your weight on the rescuee,” explained Chip Cortez with Specialty Risk Insurance. “So, just little things like that help the fire departments rescue somebody safely.”

Liberal Fire received their equipment on Friday. The Uniontown, Kansas, Fire Department will get theirs on September 28th.