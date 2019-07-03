Input needed from residents on two proposed projects in Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. – Input is needed from people living in the Joplin School District on two proposed major construction projects.

Several community input sessions will be held to discuss the possibility of adding a new addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary, and combining Columbia and West Central Elementary Schools at a new site.

The Joplin Schools Long-Term Facility Committee recommended the projects to the board of education last month. They suggested the district utilize a no-tax increase bond issue within the district’s estimated bonding capacity.

The new addition at Kelsey Norman would cost $2.875 million.

Combining Columbia and West Central into a new site for 450 students has an estimated cost of $19.6 million.

The sessions are at 10 am and 7 pm three days next week. July 9th at West Central, July 10th at Irving, and July 11th at Columbia. Everyone in the district is encouraged to attend.