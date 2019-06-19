Innovators Conference in Pittsburg connects business owners with resources

The Rural and Independent Innovators Conference in Pittsburg shows small towns that they can do big things.

The two-day event was held at Block22 and welcomed forward-thinkers from throughout the State of Kansas with tips on how to build their brand. Some breakout session topics included marketing, finance and learning about their ideal consumers. The main goal of the conference was to bring rural business owners into a familiar setting to connect them to resources they might not have otherwise.

“The idea was to bring all these people together in one place so that our rural entrepreneurs wouldn’t have to travel. It’s all right here in Southeast Kansas,” says Dacia Clark, Rural and Independent Innovators Conference.

Over the next couple of months, Block22 will be hosting a couple of other workshops for small business owners as well. Those include understanding what role social media plays and online marketing.