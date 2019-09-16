Inmate fights cause prison lock downs statewide, one dead & many injured

OKLAHOMA — Prisons across Oklahoma were on lock down Sunday night, including in Vinita.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say it’s in response to several inmate fights at half a dozen prisons this weekend.

It started in Vinita on Saturday, when inmates at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center started fighting. Then on Sunday, fights at 5 other correctional facilities ensued.

One inmate at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy died at the prison. More than a dozen other inmates have been taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Staff are now transferring the inmates involved in the fights to other facilities. Additional DOC personnel are also being placed at each of the 6 prisons for added security.

Oklahoma DOC did not say if any of the fights were connected.

