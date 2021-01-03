Inmate dies after testing positive for Covid-19

LABETTE COUNTY — An investigation is under way in Labette County after an inmate dies after testing postive for Covid-19.

The inmate, identified only as a 33-year-old male, tested positive for the virus, on Christmas day and died on Monday.

There was a scheduled visit with the jail’s nurse, but when it was time for that appointment, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Sheriff Darren Eichinger says they are waiting for autopsy results, which are expected back in a day or so.

The sheriff also says there is no evidence of foul play.

When a jail inmate dies, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is called in to investigate.

As of last week, 33 inmates have tested positive for covid-19 and one has been hospitalized.