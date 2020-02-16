Injured eagle found in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office sends its well wishes after assisting in rescuing an eagle Saturday.

The Office was notified about an injured eagle in the area of SE 20th Road and 50th Lane, north of Iantha, Missouri.

Deputies were able to catch the bird and contacted Barton County Conservation Agent Scott Brown. He took the eagle to a veterinarian for medical treatment.