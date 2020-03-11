Initial invitations to respond to 2020 census coming soon

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents will receive their initial invitation to respond to the 2020 census shortly.

Invitations are expected to be in mailboxes between March 12th and 20th.

Each household can decide if they want to respond online, by mail or by phone.

Some of the Joplin services that will benefit from the census are Children and Adult Care Food Programs and Special Programs For The Aging.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce wants to remind residents that the census is not just a head count of people living in Joplin, it’s about how it will affect the community for the next decade.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “It trickles down to impacting individuals in our community with more jobs for our community just more resources for people to be able to live a better life.”

More information about the U.S. Census can be found here

https://2020census.gov/