Inflatable planetarium comes to Carthage Library Summer Reading Program

CARTHAGE, Mo. —

The only time you can usually see stars in the sky is at night, but you could also see them inside Memorial Hall in Carthage too.

As part of the Carthage Library Kids Summer Reading Program called, “A Universe of Stories”, members of the Arkansas Skydome Planetarium brought an inflatable planetarium and set it up inside. Kids and their parents were able to crawl inside and see a short show about astronomy. Children’s Director Sherri Luce says the show is very timely with the upcoming 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon in just a few weeks.

“It’s very dark, and then they will turn on a light show of the stars and he talks about the different constellations and where they can find them in in the sky” Sherri Luce, Carthage Library Children’s Director

In addition to the planetarium, there was a display about aviation and space travel. The Lunar Landing Anniversary is on July 22nd.