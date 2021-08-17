Infamous artwalk in Pittsburg has been cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A pandemic-friendly event in Pittsburg has been called off after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

There won’t be an artwalk in downtown Pittsburg next month. In May, the event was turned into an art crawl where 30 businesses displayed the works of local artists. The plan was to go back to an artwalk in September, but over the weekend the “Pittsburg Artwalk Association” decided it was too risky.

Crista Cunningham, who is the Vice President of the Pittsburg Artwalk Association, said “We just didn’t feel it was going to be safe for anyone to be there. We have food trucks and people standing in line. We were more concerned about the safety of our artists and vendors and of course our community.”

Officials plan on holding a socially distanced art crawl in late November around “Small Business Saturday.”