Indigo Sky and Buffalo Run Casinos and Facilities to Close

OKLAHOMA — On Facebook, the two casinos announced they are set to close along with the rest of their facilities, as well as postponing scheduled events due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Tuesday, Indigo Sky Casino made a post on Facebook regarding their closure to help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19. Indigo Sky’s closure is set to begin March 18th, at 6:00 P.M. and last until April 2nd.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Run Casino also announced over social media they would be conducting their own temporary closure beginning at midnight, March 20th through March 31st.

Both organizations stated they would support their employees during the closures.