Indiana overpass engulfed in flames after tanker truck overturns

The semi’s driver reportedly suffered serious burns after the tanker carrying fuel overturned, sparking a fire that overtook an overpass ramp.

A semi-tanker overturned on a ramp in Indianapolis.

An overpass was set aflame after a semi hauling thousands of gallons of fuel overturned in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The tanker’s driver was pulled out by an unidentified stranger and was being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. He suffered serious burns from the accident and was in critical condition, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

The semi was carrying 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it overturned, the station reported.

Perrine said that east side lines of both the I-70 and I-465 have been closed off as the Indianapolis Fire Department worked to subdue the fire.

STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA.

It appeared that the fire was under control based on photos posted by the state’s Department of Transportation. An official for the Indianapolis Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Brian Harvey, an engineer with DOT, said in a live Twitter video that the debris will have to be cleared before authorities can determine whether the overpass is safe for traffic.

“Everything you’re looking at here has to be moved, and then they have to bring a sweeper vehicle to sweep up all the loose material. And then we will have to make an evaluation at that time how extensive the deck’s damaged and how much further work needs done before we can open it.”