Independent Living Center in Joplin to turn a quarter of a century old

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Independent Living Center in Joplin is turning a quarter of a century old this month.

The not-for-profit agency helps consumers to be remain active in their community by providing everything from transportation, to home medical equipment and even in home services for consumers.

A special celebration of that milestone was originally planned for later this month but has had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

They also have a food pantry in case their consumers are food insecure.

For more information on the organization and how it might be able to help a friend or loved one, follow the link below.

https://ilcenter.org/