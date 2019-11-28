Independent Living Center asking for donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization that strives to increase the independence of people with disabilities is reaching out to the community for help.

The Independent Living Center in Joplin is asking for donations to assist their clients with transportation services.

The organization provides ride services to those who need help getting to non-emergency medical appointments and other daily activities.

Their goal is to raise 5,000 dollars to clean and upkeep the van they use.

Ali O’Dell with The Independent Living Center said, “Independence isn’t just in your home its in the community as well. So getting to the doctor when you need to, going to the grocery store, coming out to community events, going to dinner that’s all a part of independence and that’s what a part of what we strive for.”

If you would like make a donation follow the link below.

https://ilcenter.org/donate