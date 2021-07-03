BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Independence Day weekend is becoming bright once again in Baxter Springs.

The city was filled with it’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

It all started off with a parade through downtown Saturday morning.

To the side of the parade, the Johnston Library hosted a craft fair with vendors, food and of course arts and crafts.

Tim Shallenburger, Baxter Springs Mayor, says, “Any chance we have to celebrate America we should do it, we’re a patriotic little town in the corner of Kansas, and not every Fourth of July lands on a weekend so we’re having ours on the third instead of the fourth, but it works out a lot better when you have a weekend with Independence Day.”

Saturday nights firework show will be the city’s first show in over seven years.

This year all the fireworks were donated by the Baxter Springs American Bank.