Independence Day celebrations come back to MSSU

After waiting decades for this celebration to come back to MSSU, tonight is finally the night.

People from around the area have packed Fred G. Hughes Stadium to celebrate Independence Day. In years past, Joplin residents watched fireworks at Landreth Park or the Joplin Sports Authority, but these locations proved to be a challenge for both logistics and parking.

With the show in its new location, there is more room for vendors, inflatables, and a live band.

"It's really exciting. We spent about six months planning this event, so it's really exciting when the day comes and everyone starts arriving and they're excited. The kids come and they're just so excited to start playing and for the fireworks show. And it's it's just a lot of fun,” says Carla Bond.

"This is a great idea. We're out here bringing the family outdoors to celebrate the Fourth of July,” says the Marroquin family.

"It's super duper nice out and and we just had some tacos and we're waiting on the fireworks, but it's really fun,” says Else Larson.

"I haven't celebrated the Fourth of July in a couple of years, so it's going to be good to be out with the community and celebrate,” says Jacob Smith.

Residents hope that MSSU will become the new home of Joplin festivities for years to come.