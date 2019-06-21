Independence Community College president resigns

Dr. Daniel Barwick, resigns as ICC president
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. —

The president of Independence Community College resigns Thursday.

Dr. Daniel Barwick says “with mixed emotions” he’s taken a consulting position. Dr. Barwick says he’s grateful to the trustees of the college and for the opportunity to lead such a fine institution for nearly a decade. He says the future of ICC is bright with new facilities across campus and the new five year strategic plan.

“Working at ICC has been a privilege and an honor, and I am grateful to the wonderful colleagues I have worked with over the years and to the community supporters who have been so welcoming and supportive.”

Dr. Daniel Barwick

