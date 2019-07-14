Independence Community College Names New Interim President

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.,-- Today marks the last day for the Newton County Fair. The event kicked off on Wednesday in Neosho with plenty of food, games and activities.

The fair is held every year in an effort to remind Newton County residents of the importance of agriculture in their area. And one woman is helping to share that message by creating her own event.Amber McCully says she started the bucket calf contest only last year, but it's important for her to help the younger generations get into agriculture.