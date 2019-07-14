Independence Community College Names New Interim President

Independence, Kan.
Independence Community College is seeing a change in staffing naming its new interim college president.
George C. Knox has been selected by the ICC board of trustees for this position.
Knox has experience serving in various higher education roles.
Most recently he served as the executive director for the council on accreditation for two year colleges at ICC.
He is recognized for strategic planning and implementing initiatives with high success rates in higher education.
As interim president, he will fill the role—-until a national firm conducts a national search to find the next president.