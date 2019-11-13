Increase in accidents at Crawford/Bourbon county line

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says a 4-lane to 2-lane merge at the Crawford and Bourbon county line on US-69 Hwy has caused an uptick in traffic accidents.

Holidays are approaching and the Sheriff’s Office is expecting an increase in traffic to and from Kansas City, especially from Pittsburg State University students.

We know it is tough being funneled from a nice new 4-lane into a 2-lane with hills, but we need all drivers to be patient and observant of the posted speed limits, no passing zones, deer and distracted driving. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Crawford County Sheriff

The Sheriff will increase traffic enforcement in partnership with Bourbon County and the Kansas Highway Patrol. It’s an effort to reduce injury and fatality accidents in that stretch of road.