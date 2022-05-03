JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Anywhere from 1-4 inches is possible with incoming storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers and storms are expected as early as late Wednesday morning, with a very small chance for severe storms in northeast Oklahoma under a SLIGHT risk.

The bulk of the severe weather will be in central Oklahoma down to northern Texas.

Severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon as well, but mainly to the cities east of us like Branson, Rolla, and West Plains.

Those places are under an ENHANCED RISK, will a swath of the Four State Region in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas is under a SLIGHT risk.

