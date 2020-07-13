Income tax update in Missouri

MISSOURI –The Missouri State Department of revenue says they have received and processed nearly $2.7 million individual income tax returns for 2019.

If you’re not in that number, you have just a few days left to file and pay your 2019 state income taxes.

The department of revenue previously announced it was extending the original April 15 deadline to July 15 to provide special tax filing and payment relief during the spread of the coronavirus.

To date, the department has received and processed about 94% of the total number of refunds issued in 2019.

Department Director Ken Zellers says the department has received only 174,000 fewer individual income tax returns than this time last year.