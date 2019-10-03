“Inclusion Revolution” rallies hundreds of students to Joplin High School for fitness and fun

The Joplin High School football field is the site for the event called the “Inclusion Revolution.” It’s a kind of Special Olympics field day, pairing 180 special education students with buddies for some fitness and fun. That ranges from flag football and bocce ball, to pickleball and dancing.

“We use sports to teach lots of lessons,” explained coach Nick Reid. “I mean, it transfers to every walk of life. You get out, you get physically fit, you work on teamwork, communication — the list goes on and on.”

Many of the students taking part in the Inclusion Revolution are from Joplin Schools, but others from nearby districts also took part in the event.