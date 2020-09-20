Inaugural poker run to be held by a local group

A local veterans group is hosts its first ever poker run.

The Hometown Heroes Poker Run honors both members of the military and first responders.

The event features seven stops around the region starting at Joplin’s Memorial Hall, with participants traveling in motorcycles and a few cars.

It’s a fundraiser to help out with the VFW Post 5293 in Joplin.

Steve Pendergraft, Poker Run Organizer, says, “Our post is in some pretty bad shape and needs repairs. And that money has to come from somewhere. And anything we have left over we’re hoping to put into our emergency fund which goes toward helping veterans and their families who are in need.”

Organizers are hoping to make the poker run an annual event.