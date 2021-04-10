Inaugural Columbus Classic had disc golfers from the area competing for a good cause

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Kansas residents competed in a disc golf tournament all for a good cause.

Southeast Kansas was the spot Saturday to catch some tailwind and maybe make a hole in one.

It wasn’t golf, though — instead, it was disc golf at Columbus City Park for the first ever Columbus Classic.

It’s all for the Titan Kids program to provide clothes and food for students in Columbus Schools USD 493.

40 participants were able to compete in advanced, senior, recreation, and youth levels.

If someone didn’t know how to play, they could even get a guided tour of the course and instruction on how to play.

Jim Kidd, Organizer, says, “The support that I have been hearing from the community is really, really, good uh we got t-shirts made with the sponsor list on the back it’s just-it’s just awesome that they have come out to do this.”

Once they were done competing, participants could enjoy drinks, food, and music.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.