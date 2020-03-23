iNaturalist Biodiversity Project provides social distancing friendly activity for families

JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri conservation area is keeping four state residents active during COVID-19.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center launched their iNaturalist Biodiversity Project and is asking for the public’s help.

All you have to do is walk through Wildcat Glades and take pictures or video of plants and animals.

These documents are then uploaded to the conservation’s database to better understand the diverse species that inhabit southwest Missouri.

For families who’ve had to change their routine because of COVID-19, this a great way to get outdoors while practicing social distancing, as well as learning more about nature.

Hunter Powers, Joplin resident, says, “I’m a stay-at-home mom anyways, so usually to get out of the house I’d walk the mall or go to Target, but now I’ve been walking the trails at Wildcat and taking my daughter, and it’s a nice way to still practice social distancing, but also be able to get out the house.”

For more information on the iNaturalist Biodiversity Project, click here.