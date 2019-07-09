In Six Months, $204 Thousand of Meth Taken off Streets

The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team Stats are in for the first 6 months of 2019. ODET is made up of 8 Detectives that cover 5 Counties in Missouri. The Counties covered by ODET are Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald and Barry. The primary function of ODET is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations. Some of these Organizations are directly connected to Drug Cartels in Mexico. Over 95 percent of the Meth seized in United States today is manufactured in Mexico. ODET is major player in the war on these Organizations and works closely with FBI, DEA and ATF on the dismantling of these Organizations.

ODET Detectives have seized 31,136 grams of Meth which is approximately 68 lbs. with a street value of $204,000. ODET Detectives seized 10,233 grams of high-grade Marijuana. ODET Detectives served 66 Search Warrants and arrested 78 suspects for possession of Meth. ODET Detectives seized 90 Firearms and arrested 116 Fugitives on outstanding warrants. These numbers are from January 1st 2019 through June 30th 2019.

If anyone has drug information that they believe could be helpful to ODET please give us a call at 417-624-9365 or call your local agency. ODET is supported by Grants and local agencies contributions and can not be operated without that support. I want to thank each agency and community that participates in ODET and we look forward to continuing serving your coverage area in 2019.