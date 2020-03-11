In-person classes halted at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KSNF) — The University of Missouri’s Chancellor is taking extra precautions in regards to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

In a letter released this afternoon to faculty, students, and parents, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright says in-person classes will be suspended today, March 11th, at 5:00 pm.

Classes will be held remotely (online) the week of March 16-20th. In-person classes are scheduled to resume after Spring Break on March 30th.

Effective immediately, all university-related non-essential international and domestic travel is suspended until April 12, including previously approved travel. This includes travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, an external grant, or any other sources. Requests to engage in essential travel must be approved by deans, vice chancellors or vice provosts. MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright, Ph.D.

No known cases of COVID-19 are on the campus of MU.

Nonessential university events will be canceled until March 29th.

This affects the Columbia, MO campus only and does not impact events, workshops, and classes planned for the MU Extension Office.