PITTSBURG, Kan. — In-person advance voting for the city of Pittsburg’s special question election continues on Tuesday.

Polling places will be open from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. on October 6.

Voters can cast their ballots at Church of Christ Congregation Hall, Countryside Christian Church Hall, Pittsburg Public Utilities Annex and St John’s Lutheran Church Hall.

Voters will decide on whether or not the city should renew it’s 0.5 percent street maintenance sales tax for an additional ten years.