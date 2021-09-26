PARSONS, Kan. — In Parsons the community was focused on paying tribute to the past, present and future of the city.

Saturday the city gathered in Forest Park for a dedication ceremony to celebrate the refurbishment of the park’s urns.

The two urns were placed by the Ladies Improvement Association back in 1908.

About a decade ago one of the urns were left on its side during the construction of a new bathroom in the park.

It stayed like this until Mike Brotherton and Dave Mattox worked to fix the urn as part of the city’s 150th anniversary.

Dave Mattox, Parsons 150th Anniversary Committee, says, “They just basically just destroyed the base and left the urn in the middle of the park and so our goal has always been to put it back so that there’s a pair of them again instead of one that’s standing like the one behind me and one laying around in the middle of the park, so that’s what we’ve done.”

The Parsons Area Community Foundation funded the project.

The refurbished urn now features a time capsule with items from around the city from the past year.

The capsule will stay in the urn until 2071, just in time for the 200th anniversary of Parsons.