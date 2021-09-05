FORT SCOTT, Kan. — In honor of Labor Day, Southeast Kansas got the chance to take a look at the labor that went into one of it’s national landmarks.

The Fort Scott National Historic Site is hosting it’s annual Labor at the Fort event.

The national park’s long standing tradition shows off the history of fort activities that helped keep the site running like cooking, construction and artillery.

This is done through demonstrations held throughout the weekend and living history events held on Friday.

Carl Brenner, Fort Scott National Historic Site, says, “What we’re doing today is trying to talk about what went into making this possible, the different activities that were going on so that the fort could exist so that the soldiers could protect this land, could keep the peace.”

Festivities will continue throughout Labor Day starting at 10 A.M. Monday.

The park will have artillery demonstrations and a guided tour of the site’s construction.