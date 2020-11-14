Improvements coming to PSU’s Nature Reach Program

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Improvements are being made for Pittsburg State’s Wildlife Program.

The Nature Reach Program PSU was just awarded a $10,000 from Evergy. The money will help restore and improve the enclosures for their predatory birds that were built back in 2007. This will help the program to meet new regulations that will be issued by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Delia Lister, Nature Reach Director, said, “There are new standards coming out eventually from the U.S. Fishing and Wildlife service, which is how we’re permitted, so we want to make sure we’re going to meet the standards.”

The plan is to replace the rotting wood in the current enclosure as well as increasing the size of the habitat.