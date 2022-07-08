Children from all area schools are encouraged to attend

JOPLIN, Mo. – A local camp for incoming kindergarten and 1st grade students aims to teach school bus safety rules.

Joplin Schools’ Transportation Department will welcome incoming kindergarten and first grade students from around the four states to a School Bus Camp from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Joplin High School.

The free camp is designed to introduce young students to school bus safety in a fun and memorable

environment, while helping them feel comfortable around buses prior to the start of school.

Children at the come-and-go camp will travel around stations to participate in safety lessons, games, a bus

ride, street-crossing exercises, bus stop reminders and more.

Families should allocate about 2 hours to attend a series of 15-minute stations.

“Bus safety is important in every district. When kids know and follow the bus rules, it cuts down on distractions for the driver and helps keep all of our students safe,” said Eloise O’Reilly, Bus Camp organizer and Joplin Schools bus driver.

Families will have a chance to interact with Buster the Talking School Bus, Eddie the Eagle, Willow the Bunny, Puddles the Duck and area Storm Troopers.

MoCHIP will also be on site providing free child fingerprinting and ID card services. Ice cream will be available for purchase; free hot dogs and goodie bags will be provided.

Parents or guardians must remain with their students for the duration of the event.

No registration is required and children from all area schools are encouraged to attend, regardless of residency or school enrollment status.

For more information, contact event organizers Eloise O’Reilly or Justin Henson at (417) 625-5300.