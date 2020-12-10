Impact of headphone use on ears and hearing ability

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — For many people, headphones have become a part of daily life. And, you might not even notice you’re wearing them or how they’re effecting your listening abilities.

How are the headphones we use everyday impacting our hearing? At first you might think headphones could cause a problem if they’re played at high volumes. While it’s possible, it takes years for this to be true. It really comes down to the structural design of modern day headphones which cause the problem.

Hallie Baker, Ear Nose Throat Physician, said, “I would just say anytime you have hearing loss in an acute nature, then that’s something that’s concerning and needs to be evaluated.”

Headphones have become a popular piece of technology since they were invented back in the early 1900’s. They’ve found their way into several people’s daily life.

Tyler Shoup, Carthage Resident, said, “Whenever I’m playing games on the computer, or watching YouTube or something like that, that’s usually when I wear headphones the most.”

But can it become a problem? While you may think the volume is the biggest cause of hearing problems, it takes several years of long exposure before hearing loss occurs. It’s actually the design of the headphones which cause the issue.

“When you have something in your ear continuously, it could potentially create a wax build up problem as it impacts wax in the ear canal, leading to having difficulty hearing or need to have the ear wax cleared out,” said Baker.

However, there have been many recent developments to help prevent this buildup. Noise canceling features on modern headphones are often the most helpful.

“The noise canceling features on some headphones are actually protective, so I for example wear noise canceling headphones when I travel by airplane to help number one eliminate the background noise going on around me and preserve my hearing in that regard.”

Allowing for people to enjoy their music, tv and videos without conflict or irritation, and less of a need to increase the volume more than needed.

“The main thing is to keep the volume turned down and make sure you’re listening to the ear phones at an appropriate volume.”

There have also been developments of headphones which don’t even use the ear canal opening to transmit sound. Instead, that type of headphones use this thing called bone conduction to transmit sound directly through the skull using vibrations.