LABETTE COUNTY — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, is looking to help students start the year on the right foot.

The organization will be offering immunizations for students from Pre-K up to 12 grade.

This will all start at 8 A.M. at Labette County High School, on August 19.

An optional Covid-19 vaccine will also be offered at the event.

Any student receiving the vaccine must have a signed parental consent form.

Those will be offered on-site.