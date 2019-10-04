Immanuel Lutheran fundraiser looks to supply Joplin community with an additional comfort dog

They’re dogs that comfort sick patients, help loved ones grieve their loss, even support victims of natural disasters. And now, a Joplin comfort dog team is looking for support from the community.

“We take comfort dogs to hospitals, nursing homes, school classrooms, and community events. Our comfort dogs are also called upon occasionally after tragedies,” explained Jason Glaskey with Immanuel Lutheran.

Glaskey and comfort dogs Louie and Jackson have literally helped thousands of people throughout the years — both in Joplin and around the country.

“The anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting was just earlier this week,” Glaskey added.

In 2016, Louie and Jackson were even victims themselves.

“Random gunfire, both of our dogs were hit along with a few people in a van,” Glaskey continued.

They survived those injuries, but sadly, Jackson passed away last spring. And with Louie getting older, they’re hoping to add to the team.

“We want to make sure that this ministry continues,” Glaskey explained. “So we want to get this puppy going and get another helper for Louie so that he can pass the torch.”

But, that will cost $15,000.

“Comfort dogs don’t come cheap with all the specialized training they receive,” Glaskey added.

The program launched an online fundraiser — hoping to attract enough support to guarantee the future.

“We’re looking to get $7,500 so we can put that down payment in and get in line for a puppy in the next year,” said Glaskey.

They’re funding raising through Givelify. To learn more about the campaign or donate, click here.