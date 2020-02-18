IHOP Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children

FILE- This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the “b” is to promote its burger menu. The pancake restaurant has been coy about whether the name change is truly permanent, saying Monday, June 11, […]

For the 15th year, IHOP restaurants throughout the country will serve free pancakes to raise millions of dollars for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Participating restaurants, including the Joplin location, will offer free pancakes. In return, guests are asked to make a difference by leaving a donation of any size in support of Freeman Health System, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

During IHOP National Pancake Day, the restaurant chain expects to serve a record-breaking five million pancakes in a single day. Since launching in 2006, the event has raised nearly $30 million nationally. All funds raised on IHOP National Pancake Day stay local and directly help children in need.

IHOP locations will also sell Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals icon balloons through February 25. Each $5 balloon includes a $5 coupon, good for a future purchase of $10 or more. Guests can also leave a cash contribution or check donation to be used in their community through February 25.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. All money raised stays local, helping children with medical needs and their families. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helps furnish and maintain Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, provides funding for local community organizations’ pediatric needs and provides pediatric emergency equipment for area agencies.