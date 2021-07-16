If you’re a resident of Newton County, you have a chance to win a $100 gift card

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – With COVID numbers increasing, one Southwest Missouri health department is offering incentives for people to get vaccinated.

The Newton County Health Department is offering a $100 gift card to 30 county residents who receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To get the gift card, individuals must be a Newton County resident and get both doses of the vaccine between July 19th and September 30th.

10 gift cards will be awarded in drawing to ages 12-17, 18-25, and 26 and up.

“We gotta try and do something to curve the pandemic. Vaccination is the fasted way out of this pandemic, but we’ve got to try to get folks in to be vaccinated.” Says Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department Administrator.

Once completely vaccinated, you can bring your vaccination card to the health department where you will be entered in a drawing to win the gift card on October 1st.