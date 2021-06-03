If you received help from a program designed to lower utility costs, you may be eligible for a second round of assistance

JOPLIN, MO – People who’ve received help from a program designed to lower utility costs, may be able to qualify for a second round of assistance.

The “Weatherization Program” through the “Economic Security Corporation” in Joplin helps homeowners, who meet certain income guidelines, reduce their bills by making homes more energy efficient.

Thanks to a grant from “Spire Energy,” homeowners in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties may be eligible for an upgrade in some of the products used several years ago.

“And more sophisticated tools that we may be able to find more things that need done to the home such as topping off insulation, um replacing gas furnaces, water heaters, stuff like that.” Says Ryan Peterson, Weatherization Program Director, Economic Security Corporation.

