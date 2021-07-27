If you place an order at this Joplin restaurant, you’d be donating money to the foster care system

JOPLIN, MO – Eating at a Joplin restaurant can help raise money for a good cause.

Ordering food from Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza in Joplin between now and Saturday will benefit Jasper County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

CASA volunteers are constant supportive adults for children as they maneuver through the foster care system.

Mention Jasper County CASA when you order your food, and the organization will receive 15% of the purchase.

To find out how you can place an order, click here.