Identity released in Bicycle Vs. Semi Accident







SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the bicyclist killed in a crash on I-49.



It happened just before 10 last night on northbound I-49, 1 mile north of Neosho.

They say a semi-truck struck a bicyclist in the roadway.



That bicyclist is 38-year-old David Vangorkom of Seneca.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday night traffic was diverted for hours, I-49 north, Exit 27 Neosho/MO-86 as Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatality.

Short before 10, a semi-trailer hit someone riding a bicycle at mile marker 28.0 on I-49 north of Love’s Truck Stop. Northbound traffic at Exit 27/Hwy 86 N Neosho was closed at the on ramp. MoDOT Emergency Response merged all northbound traffic off the highway.

EARLIER INFORMATION It is a quick northbound detour route around the crash scene;

east on MO-86 1/2 mile to Hammer Road.

north on Hammer Road 1 mile to Iris Road.

west on Iris Road 1/2 mile to I-49, northbound ramp.

Newton County Coroner Dale Owens has arrived to the scene. Already present are Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Neosho Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP crash team has been summoned to map the crash scene.

ALL LANES TRAFFIC OPENED AT 12:56 AM

Currently, both northbound lanes of I-49 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 86. The southbound lanes are still open.





